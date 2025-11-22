Sign in
The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 22nd
Mexico’s week in review: Sheinbaum weathers the storm
A week that began with Mexico's sovereignty under siege ended with security wins, record investment and a Miss Universe crown.
Lake Texcoco recovery continues with over 4,000 hectares now underwater
Migrating birds, flora and fauna are returning to what's left of the Mexican capital's foundational lake as water levels rise.
99 facts you need to know about Mexico: 81-99
How many people live in an average Mexican home? How many Mexicans speak an Indigenous language? Which active volcano is surrounded by the greatest number of towns? Test your knowledge with these must-know facts about Mexico.
