Saturday, November 22, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 22nd

By MND Plus
0
News quiz


What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

An American citizen living in Tijuana is facing 20 years in prison for what crime?

Which Mexico City metro line reopened this week after a total overhaul?


Google is set to open it's first AI lab in Mexico. Where?


The state of Jalisco is set to get 1500 new "safe spaces" for women threatened by domestic violence. Where will they be located?


A brand new "F1 quality" test track has opened in Mexico City. Which cars will be available to drive there?

Foreign Direct Investment in Mexico in 2025 has already exceeded the 2024 total. How much money has been invested?


National Coordinator of Digital Infrastructure Jorge Luis Pérez Hernández believes Mexico is 3 years away from what achievement?


Something mysterious is afoot in the state of Tamaulipas. What?


Puerto Vallarta's international airport is getting a new U.S. connection. Where to?


Tabasco's Fatima Bosch has triumphed at the 2025 Miss World contest. Where was the contest held?




Mexico’s week in review: Sheinbaum weathers the storm

MND Staff - 1
A week that began with Mexico's sovereignty under siege ended with security wins, record investment and a Miss Universe crown.


Lake Texcoco recovery continues with over 4,000 hectares now underwater

MND Staff - 2
Migrating birds, flora and fauna are returning to what's left of the Mexican capital's foundational lake as water levels rise.


99 facts you need to know about Mexico: 81-99

MND Staff - 1
How many people live in an average Mexican home? How many Mexicans speak an Indigenous language? Which active volcano is surrounded by the greatest number of towns? Test your knowledge with these must-know facts about Mexico.
