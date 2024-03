Take a visual tour of Mexico — from a butterfly release in Chiapas to marches for International Women’s Day in Mexico City — with this selection of pictures from the week.

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas

Jiutepec, Morelos

Santa María Tonameca, Oaxaca

Mexico City

Candelaria, Campeche

Mexico City

Oaxaca city, Oaxaca