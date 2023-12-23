Take a visual tour of Mexico – where it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, from Mexico City to Xalapa – with this selection of pictures from the week.
The week in photos from Mexico: Chilpancingo to Zacatecas
Mexico’s year in review: The biggest news and politics stories of 2023
From its strongest-ever Pacific coast hurricane to the promise of Mexico's first female president, this year was anything but boring.
Kelly Roske: A former ‘Naked Survivor’ builds her dreams in Mexico
A nomadic earth mother recounts her life of unconventional living. Now in Mexico, her quest for secluded, sustainable living continues.
Your guide to traditional Mexican Christmas foods
Eat, drink and be merry with these Mexican holiday foods including tamales, atole, ponche, buñuelos and more!