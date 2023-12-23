Saturday, December 23, 2023
News
The week in photos from Mexico: Chilpancingo to Zacatecas

Kate Bohné
By Kate Bohné
Christmas concert in the Zócalo
Dec. 22: People enjoy a Pablo Montero concert in the Zócalo in Mexico City. (EDGAR NEGRETE LIRA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Take a visual tour of Mexico – where it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, from Mexico City to Xalapa  – with this selection of pictures from the week.

Xalapa, Veracruz

Christmas parade in Veracruz
Dec. 17: A Christmas parade of “illuminated branches” in Xalapa, Veracruz. (FOTO: YERANIA ROLÓN/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Zacatecas, Zacatecas

Woman with placard in Zacatecas
Dec. 18: Families of missing people protested at various government offices in response to the new “census” of disappeared people released by the federal government. (EDGAR CHÁVEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Chilpancingo, Guerrero

Wrestling match in Chilpancingo
Dec. 18: The San Mateo Christmas and New Year’s Fair in Chilpancingo opened with a traditional parade and a wrestling match. (DASSAEV TÉLLEZ ADAME/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Piedras Negras, Coahuila

Migrants in Coahuila
Dec. 19: The exodus of migrants continues through Coahuila towards the Eagle Pass border crossing to seek asylum in the United States.  (CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Salvatierra, Guanajuato

Dec. 20: Families of one of the victims of the Dec. 17 Christmas party massacre in Salvatierra, Guanajuato held a vigil and protest. (DIEGO COSTA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico City

Piñatas for sale at Mexico City market
Dec. 20: Christmas piñatas for sale in the the Mercado Jamaica in the capital. (GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Ciudad Ixtepec, Oaxaca

Transoceanic train inauguration
Dec. 22: Dozens awaited the arrival of the first interoceanic passenger train at the Ciudad Ixtepec, Oaxaca station. (CAROLINA JIMÉNEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

