The week in photos from Mexico: Guadalajara to Valle de Bravo

Take a visual tour of the week in Mexico – from the Guadalajara international book fair to a traditional procession in Cuernavaca – with this selection of pictures from around the country.

Valle de Bravo, México state

Mexico City

Cuernavaca, Morelos

San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León

San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas

Guadalajara, Jalisco