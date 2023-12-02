Saturday, December 2, 2023
The week in photos from Mexico: Guadalajara to Valle de Bravo

Kate Bohné
By Kate Bohné
Nov. 23: A man with his son, carrying a photo of a deceased friend while attending mass in the Guadalupe Basilica in Mexico City. (MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Take a visual tour of the week in Mexico – from the Guadalajara international book fair to a traditional procession in Cuernavaca – with this selection of pictures from around the country.

Valle de Bravo, México state

Protest in Valle de Bravo
Nov. 25: Residents of Valle de Bravo protest by the Miguel Alemán reservoir, which has reached its lowest point in 25 years. The reservoir is part of the Cutzamala system, which supplies water to Mexico City. (CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico City

Nov. 25: Women march for justice on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Mexico City. (GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Cuernavaca, Morelos

Nov. 26: Dancers in traditional costumes participate in the celebration of the church of Cristo Rey in Cuernavaca. (MARGARITO PÉREZ RETANA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León

Nov. 27: The women’s soccer team Tigres beat América and became the league’s 2023 champions. (GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas

Nov. 28: The designer “Kabura Recycled” presented at a fashion show, with 40 outfits made entirely of recycled materials. (ISABEL MATEOS /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Guadalajara, Jalisco

Nov. 29: At the 37th edition of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), one of the largest of its kind, thousands of attendees peruse the books on sale. (FERNANDO CARANZA GARCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

