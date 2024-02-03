Saturday, February 3, 2024
News
News

The week in photos from Mexico: Oaxaca to Tlacotalpan

Kate Bohné
By Kate Bohné
0
A rainbow over the US-Mexico border near Tijuana
Feb. 2: After several rainy days, a rainbow appeared over the border between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana. (OMAR MARTÍNEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico City

Luchadores in Mexico City
Jan. 27: A Lucha Libre show held as part of a street festival in pasaje San Pablo. (MARIO JASSO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)
Protesters in Mexico City
Jan. 28: Animal rights protesters marched outside the bullring on the day the first bullfight was held in the plaza since 2022. (ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Oaxaca city, Oaxaca

Baby Jesus figurine held up by a woman
Feb. 1: On the eve of Candlemas (Día de la Candelaria), Catholics in Oaxaca dress their figures of baby Jesus in preparation for the event, which commemorates the presentation of Jesus at the Temple. (CAROLINA JIMÉNEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Ocumicho, Michoacán

Two people light a flame in Michoacán ceremony
Feb. 1: Every year, hundreds of people from the four Purépecha regions of Ciénega de Zacapu, Región Lacustre, Cañada de los Once Pueblos and Meseta Purépecha gather to celebrate a new cycle of life by lighting the New Year Fire, or kurhíkuaeri k’uinchekua on the first of February. (GRACIELA LÓPEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Ocoyoacac, México state

People buying tamales from vendors
Feb. 2: People line up to buy tamales at the annual tamal festival held in Ocoyoacac for Candlemas. (CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Tlacotalpan, Veracruz

Boat with a religious procession
Feb. 2: Celebration of the traditional procession of the Virgin during the Candlemas festivities in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz. (ALBERTO ROA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Tuxtla Chico, Chiapas

A young boy smiles while preparing colored sawdust for a religious event
Feb. 2: In Tuxtla Chico, Chiapas, residents prepare carpets of colorful sawdust for the pilgrimage of the Virgin of the Conception. (DAMIÁN SÁNCHEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

