Saturday, March 23, 2024
The week in photos from Mexico: Playa del Carmen to Tenejapa

By Kate Bohné
Dancers at the Teotenango archaeological site
Mar. 21: At the Teotenango archaeological site in México state, hundreds of visitors arrived to celebrate the spring equinox with ceremonial dances, offerings and cleanses. (CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Take a visual tour of Mexico — from pre-Columbian marriage ceremonies in Puebla to protesters in Playa del Carmen — with this selection of pictures from the week.

Mexico City

Ballerina Elisa Carrillo gives a mass ballet class in Mexico City
Mar. 17: Ballerina Elisa Carrillo Cabrera offered a free mass ballet class in the Zócalo as part of International Women’s Day events, in which over 5,000 participated. (GOBIERNO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Acapulco, Guerrero

Crowds on a beach in Acapulco
Mar. 18: Tourists enjoyed the long weekend in Acapulco, where the government said hotel occupancy reached 81.6%. (CARLOS ALBERTO CARBAJAL/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico City

Mexico City Mayor Martí Batres on a merry go round
Mar. 20: Mexico City Mayor Martí Batres attended the inauguration of the new Parque Aztlán amusement park in Mexico City. (GOBIERNO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Tenejapa, Chiapas

Women collecting coffee beans in jungle
Mar. 21: Women from the Yashanal community who have worked since they were young on coffee plantations and then decided to create their own collective. Chiapas is one of the biggest coffee-producing states in Mexico. (ISABEL MATEOS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Protesters block a road in Playa del Carmen
Mar. 22: On World Water Day, environmentalists protested the Maya Train by blocking part of highway 307. (ELIZABETH RUIZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Tepeyahualco, Puebla

A couple at a pre-Columbian wedding ceremony
Mar. 21: Nine couples married in a pre-Columbian ceremony at the Cantona archaeological site on the spring equinox. (MIREYA NOVO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Almoloya de Juárez, México State

An artisan works on a wooden figure of Judas
Mar. 22: Artisans spend over a month in the community of San Mateo Tlachichilpan preparing figurines for upcoming Easter traditions. (CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR /CUARTOSCURO.COM)
