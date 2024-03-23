The week in photos from Mexico: Playa del Carmen to Tenejapa

Take a visual tour of Mexico — from pre-Columbian marriage ceremonies in Puebla to protesters in Playa del Carmen — with this selection of pictures from the week.

Mexico City

Acapulco, Guerrero

Mexico City

Tenejapa, Chiapas

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Tepeyahualco, Puebla

Almoloya de Juárez, México State