The week in photos from Mexico: Playa del Carmen to Tenejapa

Mass kidnapping of at least 15 people reported in Culiacán, Sinaloa
Unofficial reports indicate over 39 people, including some children, were kidnapped in Culiacán on Friday. No motives have been established.
US Treasury sanctions Sinaloa Cartel members for cellphone money laundering scheme
Cartel associates in the U.S. used drug money to buy cellphones, which were then sold at stores in Sinaloa and Quintana Roo.
How much of Mexico City’s water supply is extracted by private companies?
As Mexico City residents face water shortages, many are questioning the permits granted to over 60 companies to extract millions of liters a day.