Saturday, January 6, 2024
News
News

The week in photos from Mexico: Reynosa to Veracruz

Kate Bohné
By Kate Bohné
1
Jan. 4: As the celebration of Three Kings' Day approached, bakers at the La Joya Bakery in Mexico City prepared 500 sweet traditional "rosca" breads a day. (GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Take a visual tour of Mexico — from ringing in the new year to visits from the Three Kings  — with this selection of pictures from the week.

Veracruz, Veracruz

Dec. 31: Tourists enjoy the last sunset of 2023 on Playa Villa de Mar in Veracruz. (VICTORIA RAZO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Acapulco, Guerrero

Jan. 1: In the early hours of the first day of 2024, thousands of residents and tourists watched the fireworks display over Acapulco Bay as the city continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Otis. (CARLOS ALBERTO CARBAJAL/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Dolores Hidalgo, Chiapas

Jan. 1: In honor of the 30-year anniversary of the Zapatista National Army of Liberation (EZLN) uprising, zapatistas and their supporters gathered in Chiapas. (ISABEL MATEOS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mérida, Yucatán

Jan. 1: Mexican rejoneador (bullfighter on horseback) Fauro Aloi at the first bullfight of the year in the Mérida Bull Ring. (MARTÍN ZETINA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Cancún, Quintana Roo

Jan. 4: Tourists on kayaks see a colorful dawn with Cancún on the horizon in Nichupté Lagoon. (ELIZABETH RUIZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Reynosa, Tamaulipas

Jan. 4: One hundred special forces soldiers of the Mexican Army were sent to Reynosa, Tamaulipas on Thursday to reinforce security in the border region. (SEDENA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico City

Jan. 5: Doctors and nurses dressed as Balthazar, Caspar and Melchior delivered gifts to children at the Coyoacán pediatric hospital for Three Kings’ Day. (MARIO JASSO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

People celebrate the new year in Acapulco

What’s in store for Mexico in 2024? 17 predictions from our CEO

Travis Bembenek - 0
Mexico News Daily CEO Travis Bembenek shares his thoughts on what the year's headlines will bring in Mexico's politics, business and more.

Mexico to New York City: The wild design of Mestiz

Ana Paula De la Torre - 0
Meet Daniel Valero, an artist who creates unique pieces between wildness and tradition, inspired by Mexican folklore.

How to order mezcal for your best experience

Jonathan Lockwood - 0
Learn how to order mezcal according to the agave variety, the profile and the bottom line to enhance your experience.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC