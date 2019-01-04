Punctuality at the Mexico City airport throws into question the notion of “Mexican time.”

It is ranked one of the top five on the list of the world’s major airports for the punctuality of its flights, according to a study by a firm that monitors and analyzes aviation data.

This year’s ranking in the annual report by OAG Aviation Worldwide is four points higher than last year’s, with an 83.35% on-time performance rating.

At the top of the list of major airports, which includes those with 20,000 to 30,000 departing seats per year, was Moscow Sheremetyevo. Doha, Minneapolis and Detroit occupied the next three spots.

The analysis also examines airlines’ punctuality. Of Latin American airlines, two from Mexico were among those with the best record. Volaris and Aeroméxico placed fourth and seventh respectively.

Mexico News Daily