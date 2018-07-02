They can’t recruit new cops in San Luis Potosí; no one wants the job

News

There’s a dearth of police officers in the municipality of San Luis Potosí, probably due to violence, low salaries and the low regard in which the force is held: no one is eager to join.

The police department began a hiring process recently to recruit and train a new generation of officers.

The process was launched twice and then extended but to no avail. There was little interest.

The situation is even more worrying considering that the municipality has been operating with a reduced police force for years, explained Isaac Ramos López, a member of the municipal administration.

He said one of the causes for the poor recruitment could be the “generalized violence” in the state of San Luis Potosí along with the few incentives granted to officers. Many officers have been victims of crime, Ramos said, so few people are interested in joining.

The 1,250-strong police force has had to make a greater effort, he said, rethinking its strategies to be able to provide coverage throughout the city.

Ramos said the force has become more efficient by identifying high-risk points in the city.

A lawyer and law professor said last month that crime has increased at a rate not seen before, blaming increased population, economic problems and social inequality. José Abraham Olive Muñoz also drew attention to the shortage of police officers, especially in light of population growth.

If the municipality continues to employ the same number of police that it did 10 years ago, then “logically we are being overtaken” by crime.

Source: El Universal (sp), Pulso (sp)