Thieves blamed for 12-hour power outage in Playa del Carmen

A 12-hour power cut in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Sunday was caused by thieves, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said.

Electricity supply was interrupted early in the morning after power lines were stolen.

The outage left 10,904 users without electricity, affecting about 7% of the population of Solidaridad, the municipality in which Playa del Carmen is located. Power had been completely restored by 4:30 p.m.

The CFE said it would take legal action against those responsible “who had vandalized CFE infrastructure on repeated occasions,” referring to smaller scale power cuts caused by vandalism on Saturday night.

In those outages the neighborhoods affected were Toscana, Colonia Santa Fe, Villas Rivero, Villamar 2 and Bosque Real.

Aside from vandalism, power failures are common on both the Yucatán Peninsula and in Baja California and Baja California Sur due to the vulnerability of their remote electricity generators.

With reports from Infobae and El Universal