Thieves foiled in attempt to steal 1 million pesos’ worth of COVID tests

Three men have been arrested for stealing a van carrying about 1.2 million pesos’ worth (about US $59,500) of COVID-19 tests after it left a customs office at Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

An eyewitness described how three men got out of a car and commandeered the van by forcing the driver out of the vehicle and into their car.

Security officials used video surveillance cameras to track both vehicles. An 18-year-old was driving the van alone when he was intercepted by police officers in Guadalupe Tepeyac, in the north part of the city.

As the suspect was being arrested, a man arrived and identified himself as a worker from the delivery company that was transporting the tests. He recognized the stolen vehicle and asked to make a formal complaint.

Two other men, a 28-year-old and a 26-year-old, were found nearby by police officers. Police searched the two men and discovered a fake pistol.

The 26-year-old had been imprisoned in 2013 in Mexico City for drug dealing and has a record for other offenses, including possession of marijuana, robbery and drinking alcohol in public.

With reports from Milenio