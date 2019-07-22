Thieves target bank clients after making cash withdrawals in Mexico City

Robberies targeting people leaving banks in Mexico City have more than doubled in the first six months of 2019, according to an analysis by the newspaper Milenio.

There were 313 robberies committed against people who had just withdrawn cash from banks, 111% more than in the same period in 2018.

Most of the incidents occurred in affluent areas with high concentrations of offices and middle and upper class residences.

The three areas with the highest rates of robbery were the Polanco neighborhood and the adjacent neighborhoods of Granada and Anáhuac, followed by Del Valle and Roma Norte.

The robberies usually occur within three and five blocks of banks. In Polanco, most of the crimes targeted customers of the Multiva and Santander banks on Presidente Masaryk avenue, while in Roma Norte most of the robberies took place near the Glorieta de los Insurgentes.

Source: Milenio (sp)