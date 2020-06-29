Third nationwide protest held against government of López Obrador

Bearing signs and waving Mexican flags, about 300 protesters in cars and on motorcycles took over Mexico City’s Paseo de la Reforma Sunday to demand that President López Obrador resign for what they said were destructive government policies and poor handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protest, organized by the Frente Nacional AntiAMLO (National Front Against AMLO), moved between the Fuente de Petróleos and the Monument to the Revolution for two hours in a noisy convoy to voice complaints that López Obrador’s presidency has damaged the country since taking power in 2018.

Protesters say the administration is taking the country on a path toward communism, and that the president has put Mexico’s autonomy, integrity, and independence at risk during a health crisis.

“I am participating for the love of my country, for those who came before. Mexico deserves better things,” Yolanda Reyes, a housewife riding in a Chysler LeBaron, told Reforma. “Neither chairo [a disparaging nickname for AMLO supporters] nor fifi [a disparaging name for those with money], I am a working woman, earning bread with the sweat of my brow, not like Mr. López Obrador, who has never worked.”

Caravans of opposition groups have gathered on two previous occasions to demonstrate against the president. Sunday’s protests also took place in at least 21 other cities, including Querétaro, Puebla, Cuernavaca, Querétaro, Acapulco, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Chihuahua, Cancún, and Mérida.

Sources: Reforma (sp), Infobae (sp)