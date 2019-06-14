Three Mexican wolves born through breeding program in Coahuila

The population of the endangered Mexican wolf grew by three after pups were born at the Desert Museum in Saltillo, Coahuila.

Museum staff said it was the fourth successful captive breeding since 2015.

A total of 14 pups have been born in the facility since then as part of a binational Mexico-United States program designed to breed the endangered wolf.

Also known as a lobo, the Mexican wolf is a subspecies of gray wolf once native to a territory that straddled the border between the two nations, inhabiting the northern half of Mexico and parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

The lobo is also the smallest of North America’s gray wolves and the most endangered. As of 2017, there were 143 living in the wild and 240 in captive breeding programs.

The museum has 10 specimens under its protection, including the three new ones.

Source: Reforma (sp)