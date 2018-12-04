Tijuana migrant numbers down by 3,000 but no one knows where they are

News

Most of those who remain have moved to a new, dryer shelter

The whereabouts of around 3,000 Central American migrants is unknown after fewer than half of those in a Tijuana shelter were transferred to a new location.

More than 6,200 mainly Honduran migrants have arrived in the northern border city since mid-November and most had been staying in a sports complex that was converted into a temporary shelter.

However, government authorities announced last week that the migrants would be transferred from the Benito Juárez sports complex, whose grounds had become a quagmire after heavy rain, to a 9,000-square-meter-piece of land known as El Barretal, which is located in Tijuana’s eastern outskirts.

However, Rodolfo Hernández, president of the Baja California State Migrant Council, said that between last Thursday and yesterday only around 2,500 migrants had arrived at the new shelter while 300 remained in and around the previous one.

“. . . the rest, around 3,000 [migrants], nobody knows where they are,” he said.

“We’re asking other shelters to supply us with lists in order to know how many of them are in those places, others crossed the wall and went into the United States . . . We’re trying to carry out a census,” Hernández added.

Those who have moved to the new shelter, located in the notoriously violent neighborhood of Mariano Matamoros, say that conditions there are much-improved.

The El Barretal shelter has the capacity to house 2,500 people indoors and another 3,500 in an outdoor area, according to Tijuana Civil Protection authorities.

David Alejandro, a 23-year-old Honduran man, told the newspaper El Universal that there was a downpour on the last day he spent in the Benito Juárez sports complex, which ruined his few possessions.

“. . . We’re better off here . . . because there is hard ground here and there it was dirt that turned into pure mud . . . they say it’s going to rain again and we don’t have a roof here either but at least there is no mud,” he said.

Another migrant identified only as Alicia, who is accompanied by her three small children, said that living in the previous shelter in crowded conditions with no privacy and poor hygiene was difficult but that the rain made it impossible.

“. . . Here the children can play a little bit more because it’s not so dirty. They told us that women and the little ones are going to sleep indoors, that’s fine by me,” she said.

Some other migrants agreed to move to the new shelter but quickly began planning their departure.

Honduran Claudia Lorely, her husband Bryan José and two of their friends were among those who decided to leave, according to a report published by the news website Univision Noticias.

On Sunday, the four Hondurans, who left San Pedro Sula on October 13 as part of the first and largest migrant caravan, ate a Chinese meal outside the El Barretal shelter and stocked up on sports drinks before setting off for Playas de Tijuana, a neighborhood in the west of the city where the border fence separating Mexico from the United States meets the Pacific Ocean.