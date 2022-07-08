TikToker closes Guadalajara highway because he can

News

Vehicles are backed up behind a roadblock by TikToker Fofo Márquez, left, in Guadalajara on Thursday.

'This is what money and power can do in Mexico,' says young influencer

A young social media influencer attracted criticism after boasting that he had shut down a busy road in Guadalajara by parking luxury cars across all three lanes.

“Look, I closed periférico just for me, showing once again what money and power can do in Mexico. … People are very annoyed,” said Rodolfo Márquez, better known as Fofo Márquez, in a video posted to his TikTok account on Thursday.

Although he claimed to have shut down the Guadalajara ring road, he was in fact on the Matute Remus bridge, which is on Lázaro Cárdenas Avenue and is not part of periférico. “I closed it because I wanted to,” he said in another video.

Márquez’s TikTok account, which was followed by almost 800,000 people, was apparently deleted between Thursday and Friday, but footage of the popular influencer on the bridge remains online.

Afectar a cientos… O Miles, solo por demostrar que tiene dinero… Y en #Redes acciones de estás lo hacen ser #Influencer pic.twitter.com/uKkNt1nEKF — RAMIRO ESCOTO DIGITAL (RED) (@Ramiro_Escoto) July 8, 2022

Some social media users criticized him for exacerbating traffic problems in the Jalisco capital, while one Twitter user called Márquez a “headless imbecile” and called on others to stop making “stupid people” famous by following them.

Fofo’s social media success is built on his self-aggrandizing boasts about his wealth. Champagne, nightclubs, fast cars and female models have all featured in his popular TikTok videos.

Márquez claims to be the heir to a significant fortune which, according to one report, was made in the footwear industry. He has previously attracted attention – and criticism – for faking his own death.

With reports from Informador and El Heraldo de México