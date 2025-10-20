Monday, October 20, 2025
HomeNews
NewsWater in Mexico

‘TlalocBox’ could streamline monitoring of Mexico’s water supply

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
IPN students
Eduardo Rodrigo Cruz Figueroa and Andrés Jalpilla López, two telematics students at IPN, created the TlalocBox prototype. (IPN)

The National Polytechnic Institute’s (IPN) new water quality monitoring prototype, known as the TlalocBox, could help improve Mexico’s water supply by measuring the purity of cistern water in real time, the institute announced on Sunday. 

The TlalocBox, named for the Aztec rain god, was developed to detect contaminants in Mexico’s water, such as heavy metals, industrial chemicals and agricultural waste, thereby helping to prevent disease and environmental damage.

Tlaloc Box
The TlalocBox is designed to prevent the water sample being tested from leaking into the electronic components, while sensors send data directly to a special platform that gives results almost immediately. (IPN)

Eduardo Rodrigo Cruz Figueroa and Andrés Jalpilla López, two telematics students from the Interdisciplinary Professional Unit in Engineering and Advanced Technologies (UPIITA), created the prototype, a hermetic box with a system that can be used to monitor the temperature, acidity or alkalinity (pH) and turbidity of a water supply. 

The device has three sensors, operates using an Arduino microcontroller — an open-source electronics platform — and is powered by a portable rechargeable battery. 

“The box is specially designed to prevent water from leaking and damaging electronic components, while identifying the presence of contaminants,” Cruz Figueroa explained in an IPN press release. Unlike the technologies currently used to monitor Mexico’s water supply, which require the collection of samples that take several days to analyze, the TlalocBox provides almost immediate results thanks to its use of an Internet of Things system. 

It connects to SigFox — a low-power global network — and sends small amounts of data over long distances to a platform. 

“We programmed the Arduino board so that, once it obtains information from the sensors, it sends the data through the SigFox network to a platform called ThingSpeak, available to end users with very simple interpretation via mobile apps or PCs,” said Jalpilla López.

The students also developed a web and mobile application where data is updated every 15 minutes. The app features a traffic light system, with green indicating that water quality is acceptable, yellow representing average quality and red meaning high contamination. 

The IPN project aligns with President Claudia Sheinbaum’s water policy, which aims to improve the quality of Mexico’s water supply. 

With reports from La Jornada

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
restauarnt floating in the Gulf of Mexico

Veracruz restaurant swept to sea during flood comes ashore 570 km away

MND Staff - 0
After breaking from the city’s seawall on Oct. 10, the Tuxpan restaurant El Atracadero (The Dock) floated past the city of Heroica Veracruz and the popular tourist destination of Boca del Río before beaching near Coatzacoalcos on Friday.
Soldiers destroying confiscated firearms with a machine

Sheinbaum government seizing firearms at twice the rate of previous administration

MND Staff - 2
The 17,283 firearms seized by the federal government in the 12 months leading up to to Sept. 30 is equivalent to 33% of the 51,384 guns confiscated during the best part of López Obrador's presidency.
diseases cattle

Vaccine to protect Mexican cattle from blood-sucking screwworm may be on the way

MND Staff - 0
The promising research is taking place at the Autonomous University of Querétaro, using advanced biotechnology to find an alternative to expensive, environmentally risky chemcal fly killers.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC