Tlaxcala zoo introduces its twin white lion clubs, born in March

The Altiplano Zoo in Tlaxcala presented its two newest residents to the general public yesterday: a pair of twin white lion cubs.

According to the state government, it was the first time white lion twins have been born in captivity.

At the time of their birth in March the twins weighed half a kilogram and were 18 centimeters long. At yesterday’s press conference, the four-month-old lions were noticeably bigger, weighing in at 20 kilograms and measuring 60 centimeters long.

Their early care required constant monitoring of their temperature, weight, digestion and breathing.

Zoo staff reported that the cubs are fully vaccinated, and in good health.

During their first two months, they were fed 325 milliliters of milk every three hours. They are now fed 1.5 kilograms of chicken breast twice a day. Everything the cubs eat is carefully measured in accordance with their age and health.

The arrival of the twins was preceded by the birth of a single male cub in October. He has been named Xonotli, Náhuatl for white corn, following a contest in which the public was invited to submit names.

White lions are a rare color mutation of the southern African lion (Panthera leo melanochaita), a species considered endangered.

Officials in Tlaxcala say the zoo is becoming one of the world’s sanctuaries for white lions.

