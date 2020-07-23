Oaxaca’s tlayuda faces off against ceviche, choripan in food championship

What’s your favorite street food of these three Latin American favorites: tlayudas, ceviche or choripan?

As of Thursday, a poll on Twitter by streaming service Netflix had Mexico’s tlayudas in second place behind ceviche, a Peruvian dish of fish marinated in lime juice.

The poll is being conducted by the Netflix show Street Food: Latin America, which explores traditional street food in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

The series profiles several traditional dishes in Oaxaca for its episode based in Mexico, which drew the attention of United States Ambassador Christopher Landau. The diplomat appears to be a fan of tlayudas, a Oaxacan dish made with a large tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese and meat.

He put out a call on social media to vote for the dish, which he said he tried during a trip to Oaxaca 25 years ago. “Mexican friends: let’s support the tlayuda for our friends in #Oaxaca!” Landau posted on Twitter.

Llegó el momento, una final de 3 tiempos.

¿Quién ganará el Campeonato Street Food Latinoamérica? — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) July 22, 2020

The poll, which closes Thursday, had received more than 320,000 votes as of noon Thursday, and the tlyauda was in second place with 41.4% of the vote. Ceviche was leading with 45% and choripan had garnered just 13.6% support.

Source: El Sol de México (sp), El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)