Capufe toll booths will not accept credit cards as of January 1

The agency responsible for federal highways and bridges will stop accepting credit and debit card payments at toll booths starting January 1.

Capufe, part of the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT), said the change will reduce wait times at the booths.

“This measure is to provide a better service and streamline the movement of users through the network of bridges and highways the agency runs throughout the country,” said Capufe in a statement.

The agency said that by accepting only cash and its own electronic payment solution, called TAG-IAVE, the time spent by motorists at toll booths will be “significantly reduced.”

It takes six times as long to process a card payment as it does to accept cash, it said.

One pundit saw it as a step backward.

“I do not understand it. It’s in clear opposition to the promotion of banking services in the country,” said Javier Risco of broadcaster W Radio.

Thousands of Mexican and foreign vacationers will soon hit the roads and many will find out about the new accepted payment methods while traveling. But the federal Tourism Secretariat has announced a traveler care program consisting of 34 assistance units that will operate 24/7 throughout the Christmas holiday season. It officially started yesterday and will conclude on January 4.

With Capufe’s TAG IAVE cards motorists can transfer funds from their bank accounts, set up monthly recurring payments or let the TAG-IAVE system debit their bank accounts directly.

More information can be found at Capufe’s dedicated website or by calling toll free 01-800-111-0088.

Source: Infobae (sp)