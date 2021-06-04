Tourism on rebound in Riviera Nayarit as US, Canada flights pick up

Flights to the Riviera Nayarit are picking up, with an average of 363 flights per week to Puerto Vallarta, thanks to the opening up of travel in Canada and an increase in flights from the United States. A total of 1,452 flights are projected for this month.

Starting June 5, WestJet will start flying again with a weekly route between Calgary and Puerto Vallarta. American Airlines will restart its flights from Charlotte and Chicago and double its flights from Dallas. Flights from Phoenix and Los Angeles will continue, making for a total of 28 flights a week.

Delta Airlines and Southwest will continue with 28 flights per week, while Alaska Airlines has 22, six fewer than last month. United Airlines continues to have the most connections to the Riviera Nayarit region, with 67 flights from Houston, Chicago, Newark, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Canadian airline Air Transat will reinitiate its Riviera Nayarit flights in mid-June.

Domestic airline TAR Aerolíneas will offer 25 flights to the region, seven more than were available in May, while Aeroméxico and Aerolitoral will offer 54 flights in total.

During the first four months of 2021, Mexico has seen the lowest the levels of tourism since the same period in 2008. Of those tourists, 75% were from the United States. The second largest group of tourists this year hailed from Colombia, making up 3% of the total.

Source: Reportur (sp)