Tourism promotion prize is 5 nights’ vacation a year for 20 years

In an attempt to accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry in Quintana Roo, hoteliers and service providers are holding a contest whose prize is an all-inclusive, five-day vacation every year for the next 20 years.

The contest and associated website, come2mexicancaribbean.com, are part of a private initiative to reboot tourism in the region which is down 57% so far this year compared to 2019 numbers.

“The 20-year vacation to the Mexican Caribbean contest is designed to motivate travelers from all over the world who are eager to discover or rediscover destinations, specifically those of the Mexican Caribbean,” said Roberto Cintrón, president of the Hotel Association of Cancún, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres.

The winners — two will be chosen — will enjoy accommodations in four and five-star hotels in different destinations in the Mexican Caribbean for two people for five nights and six days.

Those who wish to enter the contest may do so through Instagram or TikTok by uploading a photo or video inspired by the Mexican Caribbean including #Come2MexicanCaribbean in the text and tagging the @Come2MexicanCaribbean account.

Organizers suggest entrants focus on “the best of the Mexican Caribbean, our beaches, the color of the sea, food, astounding sunsets, how people enjoy their vacation.”

The two posts with the most likes, shares or comments by the contest’s closing date of November 9 will be the winners, and will be announced on November 27.

News of the contest comes as Quintana Roo prepares to reopen its 13 archaeological sites, including Tulum and Cobá, which have been closed for more than five months. The National Institute of Anthropology and History will announce an opening date on Friday.

Since coronavirus restrictions were eased, 155 hotels have reopened in the region, offering 38,434 rooms.

Currently, hotel occupancy in Cancun is at 26.9%, in Puerto Morelos it’s 21.8% and Isla Mujeres 27.5%.

Quintana Roo’s Tourism Ministry says that 22.8 million tourists and 7.2 million cruise ship passengers visited the state in 2019, generating US $15 billion. The average hotel occupancy rate in 2019 was 81%.

