90,000 tourists hit Tamaulipas beach on Good Friday

More than 90,000 tourists flocked to a popular beach in Tamaulipas on Good Friday while 1.3 million visitors arrived in the state over Easter week, municipal and state authorities said.

Miramar beach in Ciudad Madero hosted 90,325 visitors on Friday. The 10-kilometer beach sits on the outskirts of the city of Tampico, which had restricted tourism for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, 1.3 million people visited Tamaulipas with hotel occupancy averaging 60%. The influx provided an economic boost for the region of 859 million pesos (US $43 million).

The busiest destinations in the state were its beaches: Miramar, Bagdad beach in Matamoros, Barra del Tordo in Aldama, La Pesca in Soto la Marina, Tesoro in Altamira and Carbonera beach in San Fernando. Tampico’s traditional fair was also a draw for tourists.

Most visitors to Miramar beach were from nearby states such as Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Chihuahua, Veracruz, Hidalgo, Zacatecas and Mexico City. From April 8-16 more than 191,000 vehicles entered the state, according to the state Tourism Ministry.

Ciudad Madero official Juan Antonio Ortega Juárez said order was maintained on Miramar beach despite the deluge of visitors. “From an early hour tourists arrived at the main promenade, packing the natural area. The busiest hours were recorded from 12-6 p.m. However, vehicles quickly dispersed, avoiding congestion,” he said.

Ortega added that the influx was managed successfully due to the work of local authorities and security forces. “Thanks to the good coordination between various authorities, everything has been positive in Miramar. The surveillance of the beach area is 24 hours a day, without the city being neglected,” he said.

One visitor, Julisa Martínez, said traveling to a beach in Tamaulipas had been a stress-free experience. “The highway is in very good condition and it’s very safe. Above all, that’s what you want: safety and tranquility,” she said.

However, another tourist heading to Ciudad Mante, 160 kilometers west of Tampico, said that while highways were safe and in good condition, there was a lot of traffic.

