Winter is just around the corner, temperatures are dropping and people are getting out warmer clothes — for themselves and even street dogs.

But in Yucatán it had to be traditional clothing for a dog named Polita, who was given a huipil by local artisans in Ticul.

A photo of the dog wearing the traditional, embroidered tunic went viral on Monday.

“So that she doesn’t suffer from the cold, the little dog with her huipil. It’s worth sharing and making her go viral,” wrote the resident who posted the photo.

Temperatures in Ticul were dropping to 18 C thanks to Cold Front No. 19, definitely huipil-wearing weather for a street dog.

As of Tuesday, the photo had earned over 3,000 reactions and 700 comments on Facebook, and had been shared 19,000 times.

Source: Milenio (sp)