Travel agencies cancel boycott of Chichén Itzá over admission price hike

The Mexican Travel Agency Association (AMAV) in Quintana Roo has canceled a boycott of the Yucatán tourist attraction Chichén Itzá after that state’s governor offered incentives and promised upgrades and improvements.

In December, the state government doubled the entrance fee to the archaeological site (from 242 to 480 pesos) effective February 1, which prompted a boycott by 70 travel agencies representing approximately 70% of traffic to the site.

AMAV president Sergio González Rubiera told reporters that the archaeological site had not yet seen a drastic decrease in tourism because of the boycott. He explained that many tourist packages that include visits to Chichén Itzá along with the rest of the “Mayan World” had already been sold based on the previous admission charge.

He also commented that informal ticket re-sellers took advantage of the boycott, worsening the situation for travel agencies.

González said the AMAV and the state government negotiated an end to the boycott in exchange for incentives for the agencies and a series of measures to improve Chichén Itzá’s facilities in order to justify the elevated entrance fee.

Source: Reportur (sp)