Travel expected to be popular item at this week’s online shopping event

An online shopping event is expected to drive an increase in travel bookings as hotels and holiday package vendors join airlines to offer knock down prices, with discounts of up to 60%.

The Hot Sale, which began on Sunday and ends on May 31, should provide a shot in the arm to the travel industry, which has been one of the worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-four percent of consumers who intend to buy something during the Hot Sale will look to buy a trip while 16% will reserve accommodation, according to a study by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO).

The promotional event began as a weekend sale in 2014, and has now grown to a whole week. It has been compared to Black Friday in the U.S. and the Mexican Buen Fin, the difference being that Hot Sale includes only online retailers.

Alejandro Calligaris of online booking company Despegar said travel reservations will increase between 50 and 80%, adding that consumer confidence in travel has grown. “There are more and more Mexican travelers who are determined to have a vacation in summer, or at the end of the year, so undoubtedly events like the Hot Sale allow them to plan and reserve their trip … all of this undoubtedly boosts tourism and helps to reactivate the sector,” he said.

Despegar says the most requested national destinations at sales events are Cancún, Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Tijuana, while New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, Los Angeles and Madrid top the list for international destinations.

Viva Aerobus director Juan Carlos Zuazua predicted a 20% rise in sales during the Hot Sale compared to its weekly average so far this year.

Volaris is offering up to 60% discounts for travel next year, opting for a long term strategy. “Lately we have seen an increase in the demand for travel and with strategies such as the Hot Sale we want to promote long-term trips,” a company representative said.

Aeroméxico plans to operate more than 12,500 flights in May, an increase of 11% against April. That means annual growth of 500% owing to an implosion in demand last year, amid pandemic travel restrictions.

A representative of the airline spoke confidently about its remodeled offering: “With the gradual recovery in operations, our clients have a greater offering to choose a trip, not only in terms of schedules and number of flights, but also in terms of destinations,” they said.

Sources: El Financiero (sp), El Imparcial (sp)

