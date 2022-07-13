Travel + Leisure readers name Oaxaca world’s best city

News

Oaxaca has been named the world’s best city by Travel + Leisure Magazine and is one of three Mexican cities in the top 10. Magazine readers voted San Miguel de Allende as No. 2 and Mexico City No. 6.

A small city, Oaxaca’s capital only has a little over 250,000 residents and sits among the rugged terrain of the Central Valleys region of southwest Mexico. Known for its moles and mezcals, Oaxaca has become one of Mexico’s most popular destinations in the last decade and not just for visiting.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography close to 20,000 foreigners live in Oaxaca and that number has only increased since the pandemic as many U.S. residents sought out a place to work remotely that would be relatively close to home.

A separate list for the best resort hotels in Mexico named the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas as No. 1 and the One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayaritas No. 2. Readers’ choice for the five best cities in Mexico included the previously mentioned three as well as Mérida and Guadalajara.



Mexico News Daily