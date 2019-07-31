More than 5,000 travelers affected by Interjet cancellations, delays

Delays and cancellations of flights of the ultra-low-cost airline Interjet continued on Tuesday, stranding thousands of passengers in airports across the country.

On Tuesday night, angry Interjet passengers who had been waiting for a flight to Hermosillo, Sonora, clashed with Federal Police in the Mexico City airport as the officers were escorting another group of passengers who were boarding a flight to Guadalajara. The Interjet passengers had been waiting for around 48 hours in the airport.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the Interjet delays have affected 5,470 passengers, according to the consumer protection agency Profeco.

In a press release, Profeco said that Interjet reported 10 flight cancellations and five delays on Monday, affecting 2,216 travelers, and 17 cancellations and six delays on Tuesday, affecting 3,254.

Profeco noted that the delays and cancellations are the fault of the airline, and that customers are entitled to compensation.

An Interjet press release said the disruptions are a result of an “operational restructuring,” and that they will continue through Wednesday, July 31.

“Because of the natural demand of the season, some passengers have been affected,” the press release said. “We offer our most sincere apologies for the inconvenience and thank them for their support and understanding.”

The airline will put passengers on other flights and offer them free tickets to national or international destinations.

Interjet says that its compensation plan goes above and beyond what is required by law.

