Travelers get a wet welcome at Mexico City airport

Rainfall is a cause for alarm at the country’s biggest airport due to leaks in the roof, despite 14.75 million pesos (around US $700,000) having been spent on waterproofing in 2020.

Travelers arriving at the capital in wet weather are greeted by yellow buckets, strategically placed on the floor to catch drips from the ceiling.

Waterproofing and roof replacement work was carried out between July and December last year.

Cleaning staff and police officers have been seen teaming up to prevent puddles from forming on the terminal floor and to contain precipitation at Gate 4, which is prone to turn into a small river flowing to the check-in area.

Rainfall is set to intensify over the summer months and remain at high levels until October.

The government has stated that renovation of the airport is a priority, but so far works have been concentrated on terminal 2.

The president canceled the construction of a new airport for the capital in 2018. Though it never saw the light of day, the Texcoco air hub won an international architecture award earlier this year.

