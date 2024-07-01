Tropical Storm Chris makes landfall in Veracruz, bringing heavy rain to Eastern Mexico

Tropical Storm Chris made landfall in the municipality of Vega de Alatorre, Veracruz, at midnight on Monday, bringing heavy rains to several regions of the state and prompting local authorities to close schools in 41 municipalities.

The third named tropical cyclone of the season, Chris made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gusts of 85 km/h. The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression shortly after making landfall and is currently moving westward over mainland Mexico at 20 km/h.

As reported by the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Chris will move over the center and west of the country, causing rain in Puebla, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí and Querétaro. Mexico City will see light rainfall throughout the day. Meanwhile, torrential rains are expected in Tamaulipas and Oaxaca, and heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Nuevo León, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and the Yucatán Peninsula.

Waves ranging between two and four meters high are also expected throughout Monday morning on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco.

On Monday morning, heavy rains triggered the Actopan, Bobos and Nautla rivers to exceed their Ordinary Maximum Water Level (NAMO). As a result, authorities in Veracruz set up temporary shelters and carried out preventive evacuations in communities surrounding the riverbed.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NOAA) confirmed late Monday morning that Chris had dissipated and will continue to weaken throughout the day.

In the north, a low-pressure channel will cause scattered showers along the Baja California Peninsula.

High temperatures will continue in Mexico’s north and northwestern states, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Sinaloa. Northern Mexico may also see isolated storms accompanied by lightning, strong gusts of wind and hail. The SMN has warned that rainfall may lead to reduced visibility, landslides and flooding of rivers and streams.

The National Civil Protection Coordination has urged residents to stay in a safe place and avoid traveling through flooded streets.

With reports from La Jornada, El Universal, El Universal, Diario de Xalapa, and Meteored