Tropical storm leaves 4 missing in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas

Federal and state authorities in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas are reporting a total of four people missing in the wake of heavy rains and flooding caused by former Hurricane Hanna, now a remnant tropical depression lingering over northeastern Mexico and southern Texas, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Both states experienced intense rains, swollen rivers and flooding over the weekend, forcing some evacuations and causing road closures and power outages due to high waters and downed trees and power lines.

Three people are missing in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, and one in Nuevo León, where 709 storm victims were evacuated, according to Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón.

The governor declared a state of emergency, suspending all activities and shut down public transportation. Businesses recently opened again after lengthy Covid-19 closures have been ordered to close again. Rodríguez also asked the public not to leave their homes.

“The conditions are not favorable or safe for movement [right now],” Rodríguez said on Monday via Twitter. “The risk is high. I believe this is the most prudent thing to do to avoid putting the population at risk.”

Av. Cristina Laralde, canalón Topo Chico al 90 por ciento de su captación

In anticipation of flooding causing evacuations, neighboring Tamaulipas had shelters sanitized and ready to receive people Saturday.

In Reynosa, 21 neighborhoods saw flooding, according to state officials, and some areas had no drinking water. The floods caused major power outages, and emergency officials at times were using rowboats to travel inundated city streets. Staff at a maternity hospital waded in ankle-deep water overnight Sunday after rains flooded sections of the hospital.

The Federal Electricity Commission announced Monday that it had deployed nearly 300 workers in response to the crisis and had restored power to 53.5% of customers affected in both states.

