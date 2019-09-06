News
If the bugs don't appeal perhaps the mushrooms will.
Tuck into some fungus and bugs at Xochimilco’s gastronomic event
The festival will feature workshops and lectures about Mexican gastronomy
Published on Friday, September 6, 2019
A festival of Mexican gastronomy began today in Mexico City at the eighth annual Viva México event in Xochimilco. It will run until Sunday.
Edible flowers, fungi and insects, among other things, will be available for purchase from small producers.
The festival will also feature lectures about the importance of traditional ingredients in Mexican cuisine.
Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to learn how to grind corn and make tortillas by hand in a workshop offered Saturday and Sunday at noon.
There will be performances by a huapango ensemble, a youth choir and traditional dance groups.
The festival takes place at the Jardín Hacienda Los Ángeles cultural center in Xaltocan, Xochimilco. Entrance is free, and the event will be open from 12:00pm to 8:00pm daily.
