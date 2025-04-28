Monday, April 28, 2025
How to prepare for Tuesday’s earthquake alert drill 

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Earthquake alert drill in Mexico
Earthquake alert drills are yearly occurrences in Mexico, where earthquakes are common. (Carolina Jiménez/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico will conduct one of two annual earthquake alert drills on Tuesday morning to test its emergency response capabilities in central and southwestern Mexico. Authorities are encouraging everybody to participate.

Alarms and wireless emergency alerts are set to activate at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The drill will be based on a hypothetical 8.1 magnitude earthquake centered just offshore in the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

The simulation will activate the nearly 15,000 warning alarm speakers distributed throughout 11 states. (Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/Cuartoscuro.com)

President Claudia Sheinbaum called the drill “one of the most relevant prevention and civil protection exercises” that Mexico will stage this year.

Emergency personnel and security agents will conduct inspections in their respective operational areas. 

At the same time, Navy personnel will be conducting a tsunami response exercise along the Pacific coast.

Laura Velázquez Alzúa, the coordinator of Mexico’s National Civil Protection Agency, said the year’s first emergency drill “not only promotes a culture of prevention but also allows us to evaluate emergency protocols and inter-institutional coordination.”

Tuesday’s drill will activate the nation’s earthquake alert infrastructure, which features nearly 15,000 speakers dispersed across 10 states (México state, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Tlaxcala and Chiapas) and Mexico City. Alert messages will also sound on the radio, television and, in the Mexico City metropolitan area, on cellphones.

This will be the second time the cellphone alert system will be tested, and its effectiveness would represent a significant advance in early alert technology. Chile is the only country in the Americas with a centralized national alert system.

Mexico’s Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency has conducted 10 silent tests of cellphone alert technology with the cooperation of telecom companies Telefónica, Telcel and AT&T. The system is expected to send written messages accompanied by an alarm to five million cellphones. On Tuesday, the message will say, “This is a drill.”

Also on Tuesday, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) will convene with the virtual participation of all 31 governors and the Mexico City mayor. The CNE will conduct an analysis of the exercise and publish a performance review afterward.

Instructions will be communicated to passengers using public transportation when the alarm sounds. Metro users in Mexico City can expect trains to come to a halt for three minutes during the drill.

The most recent earthquake drill in Mexico was held on September 19, 2024, the anniversary of both the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes in central Mexico.

Authorities have provided reminders about the importance of listening to public messages and heeding the instructions of emergency personnel. Among their recommendations is to use these drills to identify safe places, escape routes and prepare an emergency “go bag,” including nonperishable food, water bottles, first aid, a flashlight and important personal documents.

With reports from El Universal, Infobae and El Economista

