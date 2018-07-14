Two gold medals for Mexico at World U20 Championships in Finland

News

González at the finish line today in the 10,000-meter race walk.

Two Mexican athletes won gold medals today at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Alegna González made history by winning the women’s 10,000-meter race walk, becoming the first athlete from the Americas to win gold in that category in the history of the World U20 Championships.

Two gold medals were awarded in the men’s high jump after Mexico’s Roberto Vilches and Antonio Merlos of Greece both cleared 2.23 meters on their first attempts.

The IAAF reported that a jump-off was an option but the two protagonists warmly embraced and agreed to split the prize.

González won her medal today with a time of 44:13 minutes, four seconds less than second-place winner Meryem Bekmez of Turkey.

It was Gonzalez’s second gold this year. She also won the U20 women’s 10-kilometer gold medal at the IAAF World Race Walking Championships in Taicang, China, in May.

Mexico News Daily

WATCH – Alegna Gonzalez of Mexico taking gold in the women’s 10,000m race walk world U20 championships in Tampere#IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/rBr2zO17N6 — IAAF (@iaaforg) July 14, 2018