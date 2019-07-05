Uncle sought for beating Oaxaca child who lost sight in one eye

Authorities in Oaxaca are looking for a man accused of aggravated assault after he allegedly beat his 2-year-old nephew, leaving the child blind in one eye.

According to Deputy Attorney General Jorge Flores Sánchez, the incident in which Luis Hernández Santiago beat his nephew Mario occurred 21 days ago in Santa Lucía Monteverde, in the municipality of Putla de Guerrero. He added that the man had also beaten the boy’s mother.

Mario’s mother told doctors at a rural hospital that Hernández had struck the boy’s head with a closed fist, causing severe swelling, bruising and trauma to the eye and surrounding area.

However, the hospital declined to treat the child, citing a shortage of staff and a lack of specialists. So Mario was transferred to two more hospitals where he was also declined treatment. But he was finally admitted at the Oaxaca Children’s Hospital on special orders from Governor Alejandro Murat, who said the boy’s treatment will be covered by government health insurance.

Attorney General Rubén Vasconcelos said that domestic violence is one of the highest reported crimes in Oaxaca and it is on the rise: the state has seen an 18% increase in reports in the last six months.

Jesús Rodríguez, deputy prosecutor for victims’ support, said the Central Valleys region accounts for most reports of domestic violence. In the last six months, he said, they have received 129 cases of girls and 99 cases of boys who have been victims of violence committed against them by a parent or guardian.

“We have determined that the use and abuse of illegal substances and problems with alcoholism are the cause of the most serious incidences . . . .”

Source: Milenio (sp), Quadratín Oaxaca (sp)