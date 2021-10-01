Underworld of Mexica mythology presented in new immersive experience

The doors to the Mexica underworld will open this October thanks to a new virtual reality experience in Mexico City. The show, “Inframundo The Experience,” will take place in a geodesic dome set up in the esplanade of the Benito Juárez borough of the city and will run from October 22 to November 7.

The Mexica world of the dead, known as Mictlán, will be recreated with video mapping, sound, lights and virtual reality headsets, immersing the audience in Mexica mythology for the show’s 45-minute duration.

Viewers will descend through the nine levels of the underworld, starting with Itzcuintlan, “the place of dogs,” where a Xoloitzcuintle dog helps the traveler cross the river of death. Next comes Tepectli Monamictlan, “the place of colliding mountains,” where the traveler must cross through a narrow pass between two rocky peaks that open and close, crashing into each other.

To traverse the remaining levels, the audience must walk for miles on sharp rocks, climb icy peaks, withstand the attacks of invisible archers and watch helplessly as their hearts are ripped out by a jaguar, among other challenges.

Finally, on the ninth level of Chicunamictlan, the god of death and the goddess of the Earth await to help the traveler move on and leave worldly suffering behind.

The event is open to children four and up, and tickets cost 295 pesos per person. The show will run Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available on the Inframundo website.

With reports from El Universal and Food and Travel México