There was an unexpected decline in noise complaints in Mérida, Yucatán, in December, according to a city official.

Urban development director Federico Sauri Molina said authorities issued 35 sanctions for noise-related offenses in the last four months of the year but only two were issued in December.

The Mérida government receives an average of 20 to 30 complaints per month, making the December decline unusual especially considering that a high number of parties and other events are usually held in the last month of the year.

The historic center of the colonial city has been known to be particularly raucous, drawing the ire of some expatriate residents.

In addition to responding to noise complaints, Sauri explained that the city government has a team of inspectors that makes the rounds of different parts of Mérida in order to detect establishments that are not complying with noise regulations.

“. . . It’s not just bars and restaurants that have been fined but also other businesses, religious centers and workshops,” he said

“. . . Party halls have been fined, factories, everyone can be punished. The fines range from 25,000 pesos up to 150,000 [US $1,300 to $8,000] if they’re repeat offenders. You can even pay up to 2 million pesos, which is the maximum amount . . .”

Sauri said that authorities also have the power to revoke business permits or shut establishments down temporarily until they can show that they can comply with the regulations that limit the noise levels they can emit.

Source Sipse (sp)