A church in Peto, Yucatán, that is described as architecturally unique by a local historian will soon celebrate its 220th anniversary.

Construction at the church of Our Lady of Assumption concluded on January 1, 1799, the same day that the people of the colonial town celebrated their patron saint, the Virgin Mary, explained Peto chronicler Arturo Rodríguez Sabido.

Celebrations next January 1 will be twofold — feting the local patron saint and one more anniversary of the erection of the church.

Rodríguez said the latter is a “one-of-a-kind architectural building” that attracts many visitors.

“The finishing touches it has are unique in their kind, and that makes it an extraordinary architectural work and the most significant emblem of this town.”

He also remarked that the only church in the state that can be compared to it is located in Valladolid. “They share a certain similarity.”

“This church has a lot of history worth knowing, especially by the newer generations, who can learn the true value of this parish and what it represents for the Catholic people of this town,” Rodríguez said.

Source: Diario de Yucatán (sp)