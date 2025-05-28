US congratulates Jalisco State Police on its new Tesla Cybertruck fleet

The state of Jalisco has integrated three Tesla Cybertrucks into its police fleet as part of a 678-vehicle security upgrade ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, drawing both cross-border praise and domestic scrutiny.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro said the investment of “around 970 million pesos” (US $50.1 million) — which also includes armored Black Mamba units — aims to bolster safety and project a modern image for the host region.

The Black Mambas “are sort of like tanks,” the governor noted, saying all the new vehicles will be distributed to state and municipal police in the Guadalajara metropolitan area and the interior of Jalisco.

“We need to work hard on security perception,” Lemus said.

Zapopan, a city of 1.5 million next to Guadalajara, will host four games during next year’s men’s soccer World Cup, which will be jointly staged by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. Mexico City and Monterrey will also host games during the nearly six-week tournament.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico applauded Jalisco’s acquisitions on social media, including a picture of the rugged, industrial-looking vehicle manufactured by the automotive magnate Elon Musk (whose planned Tesla gigafactory in Nuevo León is still on hold).

“Jalisco is stepping up into the future,” reads the post on X, known as Twitter until Musk bought it in 2022. “The state government is taking a bold step toward innovation with the acquisition of Cybertrucks for its official fleet. Technology, sustainability and a vision for the future at the service of its citizens.”

The ruling party is not impressed

Leaders in Mexico’s ruling party, Morena, mocked the leap “into the future” by the Jalisco state government (run by the Citizens Movement party) with the Morena state president, Erika Pérez, remarking sarcastically, “I see [the vehicle] and think Robocop is going to come out. I said, ‘Wow, we all don’t have to worry anymore. There’s someone out there to take care of us.’ Thank you very much.”

Mexican Congressman Carlos Lomelí, a senator representing Jalisco, demanded transparency, vowing to scrutinize the tender process and asking, “How will this reduce insecurity?”

Although the price Jalisco paid is not known, the list price for a Tesla Cybertruck in Mexico reportedly starts at 1.95 million pesos (US $100,455), fueling debates about fiscal priorities in a state grappling with crime.

Lemus said the purchase included a competitive, national bidding process for both the price of the vehicles and financing.

Tesla Cybertrucks have been subjected to eight recall notices from U.S. safety regulators since deliveries to customers began about 18 months ago. The latest, addressing a section of exterior trim that could detach while driving, occurred in March and affected some 46,000 Cybertrucks.

Jalisco’s security plan includes 4,500 personnel and a six-year investment of six billion pesos (US $309 million) in the “Escudo Jalisco C5i” system, which expands surveillance networks by 50% and integrates AI-powered license plate readers. Patrols will prioritize tourist hubs like Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and Tequila, with Cybertrucks serving as mobile command centers using SpaceX’s Starlink internet, another Musk venture.

Jalisco is preparing for over five million visitors during next year’s World Cup. Estadio Akron in Zapopan will host group-stage games on June 11, 18, 23 and 26, 2026.

With reports from Milenio and Aristegui Noticias