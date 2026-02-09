Bipartisan US delegation visits San Miguel to reinforce binational ties

The city of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, hosted a high-level meeting with members of the United States Congress, underscoring the city’s strategic role in the binational relationship between the two countries.

Spearheaded by Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, the U.S. delegation was composed of eight representatives from both parties who met with Guanajuato Governor Libia Denisse García Muñoz Ledo and Mayor of San Miguel Mauricio Trejo, among other officials.

The meeting addressed topics pertaining to institutional collaboration, political cooperation and the role of San Miguel de Allende as a space of trust and international connection thanks to its stability and cultural significance.

At a press event, Trejo recognized the governor’s work and the collaborative efforts between the state of Guanajuato and the municipality, emphasizing that coordination has been key to building trust and stability in the region.

He also noted that the local government functions on solid institutions and honest public servants, contributing to the city’s favorable conditions for tourism, investment and social coexistence.

“For governments to work, they have to be clean, free of infiltration, and with honest people; that’s the key to everything,” Trejo said.

San Miguel de Allende is one of the cities in Mexico with the largest number of foreign residents, most of whom are from the U.S. According to official figures, some 10,000 Americans lived in San Miguel de Allende in 2024, accounting for 10% of the city’s total population. This historic city is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site thanks to its colonial architecture and vital role in Mexico’s independence.

To boost tourism, the mayor also requested a revision of the current U.S. travel advisory for Guanajuato.

At level three, the recommendation is for tourists to “reconsider travel” to the state. “San Miguel de Allende is not a violent municipality, so I asked [the delegation] to analyze the situation and help us … lift the red alert issued by the United States advising its citizens not to visit Guanajuato,” Trejo told the newspaper Milenio.

Finally, Trejo noted that this type of inter-parliamentary meeting had lost relevance in recent years, celebrating the decision to resume them with clear objectives and a serious focus on the shared interests between both nations.

With reports from Milenio and Quadratín Bajío