US man arrested for impersonating police officer in Playa del Carmen

A U.S. citizen was arrested for dressing up as a police officer in Playa del Carmen.

Patrick “N,” 22, was wearing a uniform with a shirt marked “City Police,” a bullet proof vest and a black cap with a police badge, and was armed with a baton.

He was detained in a vehicle along with other passengers which municipal police determined to be suspicious in the north of the city just off the Cancún-Tulum highway.

The foreigner was unable answer the officers’ questions convincingly and was turned over to state prosecutors. It is unclear why the man had dressed up as a police officer or whether he spoke Spanish.

With reports from Noticias Pedro Canche