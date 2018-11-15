US man who disappeared in Chihuahua reported assassinated

News

The Chihuahua governor says Patrick Braxton-Andrew was killed by drug traffickers in Urique

The United States citizen who disappeared in Chihuahua October 28 was assassinated the same day by drug traffickers, state Governor Javier Corral said Thursday evening.

Patrick Braxton-Andrew, 34, had been staying in the Copper Canyon town of Urique when he left his hotel and went for a walk. He never returned.

A search began about two days later after he failed to arrive in Mexico City to meet his brother. It continued at least until early this week when authorities observed that the region in which Braxton-Andrew disappeared was under the control of a crime gang leader known as “El Chueco.”

Tonight, Governor Corral identified that gang leader as José Noriel Portilo Gil and claimed his gang assassinated the missing man in a location in Urique known as La Playita.

“Through the advances in the investigation I can say that it was a cowardly and brutal assassination of a person who was totally innocent . . . whose misfortune was to cross paths with this criminal.”

The governor provided no further details.

The victim was a Spanish teacher in Davidson, North Carolina.

His family said earlier today via Facebook that the search continues for his body.

“Patrick died doing what he loved — traveling and meeting people.”

Source: Milenio (sp)