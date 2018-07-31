US man wanted on sex charges found 27 years later in Nayarit

News

Earl Jay Slaton fled after an arrest warrant was issued in Florida in 1990

A man wanted in the United States on sex charges that date back nearly three decades was found living in a small town in Nayarit.

Earl Jay Slaton, 72, was arrested Saturday in San Juan de Abajo, located about 30 kilometers northeast of Puerto Vallarta.

He has been a fugitive since 1990 when he fled charges of sexual battery and aggravated child abuse in Lee County, southwest Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, working with the United States Marshals Service, discovered that Slaton was living with his new wife in the Nayarit town.

“With the assistance of the Mexican Federal Police and the U.S. marshals stationed in Mexico City, Slaton was located living near the small village of San Juan de Abajo,” the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Mexican police arrested Slaton on Saturday and he was deported the same day to Los Angeles due to his undocumented immigration status.

He is now being held at the Lee County jail. His arraignment is scheduled for August 26.

U.S. authorities believe Slaton had been living in Mexico for about 26 years.

