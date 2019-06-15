US updates security alert, relaxes some Michoacán travel restrictions

The United States Embassy in Mexico updated its travel restrictions for U.S. government employees travelling to Michoacán.

On April 9, the Overseas Advisory Council (OSAC) listed Michoacán as one of five states that U.S. citizens were advised to avoid visiting, and prohibited government workers from traveling to the state due to the risks of cartel violence and roadblocks.

Yesterday, the embassy published a short list of exceptions, allowing limited travel within the state for government officials on business:

Government employees can now:

• Use federal toll Highway 15D to transit the state between Mexico City and Guadalajara.

• Travel to Morelia, the state capital, by air or by land using highways 43 or 48D from Highway 15D.

• Travel to the city of Lázaro Cárdenas by air, with the condition that employees stay within the city center and port areas.

The State Department warned that travel to “high-risk areas” implies increased risk for kidnapping, hostage-taking, theft and serious injury and that the U.S. government is limited in its ability to aid citizens in dangerous situations due to reliance on local authorities and resources.

It recommended that any citizens who decide to visit high-risk areas, including Michoacán, should enroll in the department’s travel safety plan, identify potential sources of possible assistance, establish a personal security plan, discuss travel plans with loved ones and draft a will, among other measures.

Michoacán has long been one of the most violent states in Mexico due to conflicts involving drug cartels.

According to the National Security Council, Michoacán has already seen 600 murders this year.

Mexico News Daily