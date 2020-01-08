Guerrero’s Christmas vacation numbers reach historic high: governor

The number of visitors to Guerrero during the Christmas vacation period and the economic spillover they generated were the best ever, Governor Héctor Astudillo said on Tuesday.

More than 1.5 million people visited the state’s tourism destinations, spending 4.75 billion pesos (US $252.8 million), Astudillo said at a government meeting.

Hotel occupancy levels increased 3.2% from the 80.6% recorded during the 2018-19 winter holiday season to 83.8% during the recent vacation period, he added.

The governor said that 628,460 tourists flocked to the Pacific coast resort city of Acapulco, generating an economic spillover of 2.76 billion pesos. The latter figure represents 58% of all tourism pesos spent in the state over Christmas.

Astudillo said that occupancy at Acapulco hotels was up 4.2% to 83.4%.

Further north, the twin cities of Ixtapa and Zihuatanejo welcomed 456,549 tourists who spent 1.57 billion pesos, the governor said. Hotel occupancy in the former city rose 3% to 87.3% and 4.2% in the latter to 82%, Astudillo said.

An additional 61,880 people visited Taxco, he added, generating an economic spillover of 142.3 million pesos in the colonial city. Hotel occupancy increased 7.3% to 70.9%.

“The number of visitors [to Guerrero] was a historic high and the economic spillover was a historic high,” the governor said.

“Our recognition and appreciation go to everyone who has worked on tourism issues in recent times. It’s an activity that we must look after, an activity that’s good for the economy and without a doubt, it’s the nice face of Guerrero state . . . It was a great [holiday] season . . .”

Source: Milenio (sp)