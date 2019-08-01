Stadium beer sales suspended after vendors found recycling beer

Health authorities have shut down food and beverage sales at the Territorio Santos Modelo stadium in Torreón, Coahuila — home of the Santos Laguna Soccer Club — after a video appeared showing vendors recycling leftover beer, sparking public outrage and health concerns.

The video shows a bartender dumping leftover beer from a cup into a bucket on the floor behind the bar before filling several other cups from the same bucket and placing them on the counter for sale.

The Santos Laguna Soccer Club told fans in a statement that the Coahuila Secretariat of Health had subsequently inspected the stadium’s food and beverage stands, operated by Eurest Proper Meals, and placed notices of closure outside the facilities.

“We thank the Coahuila Secretariat of Health for their inspection of our facilities and evaluation of our distributor Eurest Proper Meals . . .”

Alejandro Irarragorri, president of the club’s parent company Grupo Orlegi, promised it would take action against the offenders.

“We are totally committed to our fans and we will get to the bottom of this embarrassing incident.”

