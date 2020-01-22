Veracruz attorney general confirms cousin is Los Zetas chief

The attorney general of Veracruz has confirmed that she is a cousin of a senior operator in the Los Zetas cartel.

Verónica Hernández Giadáns admitted her relationship to Guadalupe “La Jefa” Hernández Hervis during a five-hour hearing before the state Congress on Tuesday.

“I’m not going to deny a familial relation. Family isn’t chosen . . . I am only responsible for what I do and say,” she said.

Hernández Hervis has been identified by Veracruz authorities as the chief operations officer of the Zetas gang and a close associate of Hernán “El Comandante H” Martínez Zavaleta, the leader of the criminal organization who was arrested in Tabasco in 2017.

The Veracruz lawmaker said she has not had any contact with her cousin for over 30 years and that she made the relation known during her examination before the National Certification and Accreditation Center.

“Fortunately I mentioned [the relation] at the time I was evaluated and this speaks to my transparency and clear conscience,” she told the Congress.

The former Veracruz public security secretary, Jaime Téllez Marié, was accused in 2017 of being linked to “La Jefa” (The Chief) as well but he claimed that the gang leader was an informant for his department.

The accusation evoked criticism of then governor Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares’ administration, but federal authorities ultimately decided not to charge Téllez with any crime.

Source: Al Calor Político (sp)