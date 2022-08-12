News

Veracruz cheesemakers will try to beat their own record for the biggest fresh cheese in Mexico at this year’s “Biggest Queso Fresco Festival,” an annual event.

The previous record — 41 meters long and 73 centimeters high in sections, was set at the 2019 cheese festival. The event was canceled for 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic but will relaunch this year. Organizers hope to bring tourists back to Tlalixcoyan, where the event is held, and help local cheesemakers bounce back after three economically difficult years.

Twenty local cheesemakers will join in the effort as well as 25 tortilla makers, many from nearby communities Paso de la Boca and Paso Carretas. This event, held since 1997, includes stands that highlight local produce including Veracruz’s famous coffee. There will be live music in the form of traditional ballet and marimba — a popular local musical genre — as well as a concert given by musicians Juan José Valdés and Rafael Baizabal.

The proverbial cutting of the cheese will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, with hopes that this year’s sample will reach 42 meters long, 30 centimeters wide, and 7 centimeters high. This piece of cheese will weigh over a tonne and require 6,000 liters of milk.

The festival will open its doors at 10 a.m. and will be a family-friendly event according to Mayor Elvia Illescas Loyo.

“This is something we have been doing for the last 27 years,” said Illescas, “so the cheesemakers are also excited about making this cheese.”

With reports from Quadratín