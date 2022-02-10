Supreme Court halts Veracruz port expansion on environmental grounds

The Supreme Court (SCJN) has halted the Port of Veracruz expansion project on environmental grounds in a ruling that protects the Veracruz Reef System (SAV).

Justices ruled unanimously on Wednesday that the federal Environment Ministry (Semarnat) violated the human right to a healthy environment by authorizing the expansion of the port without having previously analyzed “each of the different environmental impacts the project … could cause.”

They also determined that the ministry didn’t act in accordance with “the best available scientific information” and that “the project and the works linked to the same were analyzed in a fragmented way.”

The court’s ruling came in response to an injunction request filed by the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (CEMDA) on behalf of Veracruz residents.

“CEMDA filed this injunction, together with the community, to protect and contribute to the conservation of the Veracruz Reef System, as well as the reefs and the services they provide, since they are key to the well-being of the people living in the Veracruz-Boca del Río-Medellín region,” said Xavier Martínez Esponda, the center’s technical operations director.