Veracruz woman received 18 incorrect diagnoses at 4 hospitals

News

Doctors at four IMSS hospitals in Veracruz gave the wrong diagnosis.

Unnecessary surgery was ordered for a muscular condition while in fact she had a brain tumor

A Veracruz woman was subjected to unnecessary surgery after being misdiagnosed by 18 doctors in four different IMSS hospitals, prompting the federal Human Rights Commission to issue a series of recommendations to the social security institute.

The commission said that each of the doctors issued a diagnosis of myasthenia gravis, a condition that causes weakness and rapid fatigue of muscles under voluntary control.

Although incurable, the condition can be treated in several ways, including a thymectomy, or surgical removal of the thymus gland.

The surgery was ordered after the doctors overseeing the woman’s case issued their diagnosis.

The rights commission said that studies evaluating the electrical activity produced by skeletal muscles and the antibody count of the patient produced a different diagnosis, one that indicated the woman had a brain tumor.

Not only was the patient subjected to unnecessary surgery, but the misdiagnosis prevented her from receiving timely treatment for her true condition, the commission’s report said.

It accused the physicians of violating the woman’s human rights and ordered IMSS to pay reparations for damages.

The IMSS responded by agreeing to comply with the recommendations, and said it would redouble its training efforts in human rights in the four medical facilities where the woman was examined.

The institution also said it had taken several measures intended to prevent similar cases from taking place again.

Source: Milenio (sp)